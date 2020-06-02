LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to join with law enforcement Tuesday to discuss anti-brutality protests in the city and preparations to reopen businesses as COVID-19 cases decline. 

The briefing comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer partially lifted the state's stay-at-home order Monday, allowing for larger outdoor gatherings and operations to resume with restrictions for retail, restaurants and workplaces. The eased rules were ordered after the state and Detroit have reported less cases and deaths from the virus.

Detroit's Health Department has recorded 11,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,377 deaths.

The city's downtown on Monday had its fourth straight day of protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The white police officer caught on camera kneeling for eight minutes on the neck of Floyd, who was black, has been arrested and charged in his death. 

The night was the calmest so far, with the volume of arrests dropped considerably — from 110 Sunday to 40 — and police did not resort to deploying tear gas or rubber bullets to disperse protesters who, with urging from members of the crowd, were more willing to disband than nights prior. 

Of those arrested, 16 were Detroiters. Others came into the city from Warren, Westland, Dearborn, Saline, Howell and Eastpointe, police said. On Saturday, more than 80 arrests were made. 

 Demonstrations in other parts of the state, including Grand Rapids and Lansing and elsewhere in the country have escalated to looting, fires and violence. 

Organizers in Detroit Monday assembled at Michigan and Third, next to the city's public safety headquarters building. On Tuesday, the coalition By Any Means Necessary is planning to reassemble at 4 p.m. in the same location for another march against police brutality.

Monday's march spanned four hours and about 10 miles through southwest Detroit. 

Day 4 of George Floyd protests continue across Michigan
Protester Stefan Perez falls to the ground in frustration as a line of police in riot gear stand at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Third in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd. The police were there to enforce a curfew as protesters arrived from an afternoon of marching through southwest Detroit.
Protesters march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march down Livernois through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march past the Michigan Depot, in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters stop to play music under the train bridge on Vernor Highway near the Michigan Depot as they march through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters walk under the train bridge on Vernor Highway near the Michigan Depot as they march through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march down Vernor through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march arm in arm down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Detroit police in riot gear stand at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Third Street, June 1, 2020. The police were there to enforce a curfew as protesters arrived from an afternoon of marching through southwest Detroit.
Detroit police officers in riot gear direct protesters to leave the area, at Michigan Avenue and Third Street in Detroit, June 1, 2020, after a protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march arm in arm down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march arm in arm down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march arm in arm down Michigan Avenue in Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Protesters knee on Michigan Avenue and Third after a march through southwest Detroit, June 1, 2020, to protest against the death of George Floyd.
Large military vehicles stage downtown in anticipation of protests and riots. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A protestor shouts and raises his hands in front of the Michigan National Guard. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A protestor holds a sign in front of the Michigan National Guard. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Michigan State Police in riot gear form a line behind the Michigan National Guard. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Police use bikes to move protestors back after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Police use bikes to move protestors back after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Police make arrests after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Police chase and make arrests after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A protestor raises his fist in solidarity in front of Michigan National Guard and Michigan State Police at Fulton and Ionia in downtown Grand Rapids. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Michigan State Police form a line behind the Michigan National Guard. Protestors confront military and police presence in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A man gets arrested after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A female protestor holding a sign is arrested after the curfew in downtown Grand Rapids on June 1, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Sierra Scott of Southfield and hundreds peacefully march in protest against the death of George Floyd by a police officer down the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.
Hundreds peacefully march in protest against the death of George Floyd by a police officer along the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.
Hundreds peacefully march in protest against the death of George Floyd by a police officer along the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.
Hundreds peacefully march in protest to the death of George Floyd by a police officer down the east side of West Big Beaver, with a police escort, in Troy on June 1, 2020.
    Detroit Police Chief James Craig has said his officers have been spit upon, struck with rocks, bricks and boulders and were targeted with railroad spikes and fireworks in recent days by a small group infiltrating the larger, peaceful protests. 

    The first protest in Detroit began Friday and was largely peaceful until darkness fell and police deployed tear gas after being locked in standoffs with crowds near the Detroit riverfront and in Cadillac Square. 

    A 21-year-old Eastpointe man was fatally shot in the commotion and a man from Southfield was arrested and charged for allegedly trying to strike police with his vehicle.

    In Troy, hundreds of protesters occupied Big Beaver. Later, they peacefully cleared the road. 

    cferretti@detroitnews.com 

