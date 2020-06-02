Detroit — Demonstrators protested Tuesday for reform against police brutality and social injustice in America for the fifth night, as temperatures rose but tensions remain cooled following a peaceful night the day prior.

Several hundred people gathered at about 4 p.m. near police headquarters near Michigan and Third to launch a march through the city. The demonstration followed a 10-mile march Monday that ended peacefully, after Mayor Duggan’s 8 p.m. curfew began and which remains in effect.

Using megaphones, organizers said the movement is about more than police brutality. They touched on housing injustice, calling on police to stop participating in evictions. They demanded the release of nonviolent offenders from jails. They called attention to lack of access to clean drinking water in some neighborhoods.

“We haven’t had anything like this in Detroit in a long time, and it’s about time,” said Nicole Conaway, an organizer with BAMN.

Buy Photo Detroit police Chief James Craig stands at the corner of Michigan and Third to observe a gathering of protesters outside the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Conaway, a local teacher, expressed her pride in young people like demonstrator Stefan Perez, 16, who has emerged as a leader when he helped keep the Monday protest calm. “But I gotta say, I need more than just the young people in this city to go home safe every night. I need more. I need more justice.”

She also called for justice for George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day in the custody of Minneapolis police. A white police officer, who was filmed kneeling for eight minutes on the neck of Floyd, who was black, has been arrested and charged in his death.

Civil rights group By Any Means Necessary organizer Kate Stenvig said the demonstrations need to keep going in Detroit’s neighborhoods, and pushed back on characterizations by city leaders of demonstrators as outside agitators.

“In reality, those politicians who are calling for peaceful demonstrations ... what they actually want is no demonstrations at all. Because they’re afraid,” Stenvig said.

Demonstrators also called for the movement to pay attention to LGBTQ victims of police brutality. They walked along Michigan Avenue chanting the name of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ben Agosta, 25, came from Berkley to protest because he said he “deeply” regretted not taking part in protests in the past.

“I feel like we have to support our black brothers and sisters out here,” said Agosta, who is white.

He added: “Rest in peace to George Floyd and screw racism.”

In Warren, marchers walked along Van Dyke with a police escort. Mayor Jim Fouts stood amid protesters as he talked to media.

The Rev. Horace Sheffield III, a longtime civil rights activist in Detroit, weighed in Tuesday on the demonstrations. Sheffield grew up in the anti-war movement and with a father who knew Martin Luther King Jr.

It was a time, he said, of “great awakening and reforms.” The current national movement for justice has a similar feel, he said.

“This, to me, feels like it may be another awakening,” he told The News. “A major shift. A social and topographical transformation.”

Sheffield, father of Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield, noted demonstrations have been consistent and participants have been broad and diverse.

“Normally, these things last a day and they are done. That doesn’t seem to be the case here,” he said.

In Detroit, unlike some other cities in Michigan and nationally, hasn’t had protesters resort to looting and violence. He credits that to the message being conveyed by community activists and leaders as well as the police department’s mentality.

“I grew up under stress. I grew up when white officers would beat you half to death and send you home,” said Sheffield, 65. “A lot of that has changed. There’s a recognition that there is an outlet for people who have been abused. There is a voice that you can raise and be heard.”

Monday, Detroit's fourth night of protests, was by all accounts calm and it ended with 40 arrests, police said. Of the arrests, 16 were Detroiters while the remainder were from Metro Detroit, Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said. Among the southeast Michigan cities represented in the arrests were: Warren, Westland, Dearborn, Saline, Howell and Eastpointe.

Duggan reflected Tuesday on the 10-mile march in the city's streets the night before as proof "we can do this without tearing down our city."

"We had a remarkable march to end systemic racism in our criminal justice system and we did it with no violence," Duggan said during a news briefing alongside Detroit's police chief.

What didn't happen is the level of aggressive interaction on Monday between police and protesters that marked previous protests, resulting in 80-plus arrests Saturday and 100-plus arrests Sunday.

Tensions started to run high on Friday, the first day of the protesting, when "dozens" of people were arrested. A 21-year-old Eastpointe man was gunned down in the commotion, and a Southfield man has been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to run down police with his vehicle.

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the shooter.

