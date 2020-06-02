A Detroit police officer who was shot in the head in April 2017 while responding to a domestic violence call died over the weekend, officials said.

Officer Waldis "Jay" Johnson succumbed to his injuries on May 31, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Officer Johnson (top left) and his family (Photo: Family photo)

"We are truly saddened by the loss of our brother in blue," the post said. "He will be forever missed and never forgotten. #gonebutneverforgotten #backtheblue."

A non-profit that works to honor fallen police officers, the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation, has set up a fundraiser for his family.

"Officer Johnson wore badge 2591 and we're hoping to raise that amount for his family," the charity said. As of Tuesday morning, about $1,300 had been raised.

A 14-year veteran of the department, Johnson was wounded April 30, 2017, after he and his partner knocked on the door of the Oakman Apartments in the 10000 block of Joy Road on the city’s west side. Police had been called to the home to respond to a report of domestic violence.

The two officers were greeted by a tenant with a gun, James Edward Ray, 46, who promptly shot Johnson in the head. Johnson’s partner, Officer Darren Weathers, fired back, killing Ray, who was not involved in the original domestic violence call.

Weathers was killed in a 2018 car crash during a training exercise on the city’s southwest side. Weathers, who was 25 at the time, had been on the police force for less than two years.

