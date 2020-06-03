Detroit — Federal prosecutors unsealed a criminal case Wednesday against a Detroit man who is the first person locally charged with defrauding an emergency loan program designed to help businesses survive the COVID-19 outbreak.

Darrell Lamont Baker, 51, defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program out of almost $600,000 and laundered money distributed by the U.S. Small Business Administration by buying four vehicles, including two Cadillac Escalades, a Dodge Charger, and a Hummer, according to the unsealed criminal complaint.

The investigation dates to May 13 after a Michigan First Credit Union official alerted the FBI to a fraudulent $590,900 loan on behalf of Motorcity Solar Energy Inc. State business records list Baker as company president.

The application listed an office on the fifth floor of the Michigan Building on Bagley Street in downtown Detroit. But Motorcity Solar Energy does not have an office there and that address is not listed on state business records for the company, according to the complaint.

The application said Baker's company employed 68 people and that payroll last year totaled $2.8 million. But state business records show the company was dissolved in July 2019, long before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Investigators tracked what happened to the emergency loan money.

Baker purchased four cashier's checks and withdrew $60,000 in mid-May, according to the FBI. Until then, the account had been inactive for a long time. After the money was withdrawn, the account was frozen.

None of the cashier's checks went toward payroll, according to the FBI. Instead, more than $108,993 went to a Redford Township auto dealership

