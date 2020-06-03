Detroit — More than 4,600 remote controlled helicopter drones have been seized by federal agents in Detroit, officials said.

They said 4,619 drones, worth about $69,000, were seized at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Fort Street Cargo Facility after officers and import specialists discovered the merchandise did not meet Federal Communications Commission labeling requirements.

Federal officials seized this shipment of more than 4,600 radio-controlled helicopter drones. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

In addition, the shipment was also determined to be undervalued by nearly $62,000, and subject to legislative duties.

The shipment originated from China was seized June 1 in conjunction with a previous shipment containing more than $400,000 in counterfeit merchandise. Those items were seized in late May, officials said.

A close up of one of the seized drones. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

