Detroit — Police are asking the public to help find a man accused of shooting and wounding a female relative and her 1-year-old daughter Tuesday on the city's west side.

Officials identified the suspect as Roderick Cephus Jordan, 28.

Police said at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday Jordan got into a fight with the 21-year-old woman in a home in the 19700 block of Rutherford near Pembroke Avenue and Greenfield Road.

Roderick Jordan (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

During the fight, Jordan allegedly produced a gun and fired shots, striking the victims. Both are in stable condition, according to authorities.

After the shooting, Jordan fled in a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with Michigan license plate EAT-9039.

Anyone has information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

