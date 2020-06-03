Man sought in female relative's shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police are asking the public to help find a man accused of shooting and wounding a female relative and her 1-year-old daughter Tuesday on the city's west side.
Officials identified the suspect as Roderick Cephus Jordan, 28.
Police said at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday Jordan got into a fight with the 21-year-old woman in a home in the 19700 block of Rutherford near Pembroke Avenue and Greenfield Road.
During the fight, Jordan allegedly produced a gun and fired shots, striking the victims. Both are in stable condition, according to authorities.
After the shooting, Jordan fled in a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with Michigan license plate EAT-9039.
Anyone has information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
