Detroit — About 1,000 protesters have gathered near Detroit police headquarters on Wednessay to demonstrate against police brutality for the sixth night.

The crowd was so large that just before 5 p.m. some on the outskirts complained they couldn't hear the speakers leading the demonstration. Signs read "No justice no peace" and "We will never forget."

Among those in the crowd was Tristan Taylor, an organizer who'd been jailed Tuesday night for violating Detroit's temporary curfew. The city's Law Department charged with multiple misdemeanors. He was released from jail Wednesday, said Detroit police Chief James Craig.

Buy Photo Detroit Police Chief James Craig speaks about the arrests made during Tuesday night protests in Detroit, during a press conference, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Photo: Kevin J. Hardy, The Detroit News)

As leader Tristan Taylor was giving introductory remarks, another protester tried to take the stage.

“I’m with you man, said the man.

“No, you’re not,” said Taylor. “You’re cutting me off.”

After being criticized by several people in the crowd, the man relented and allowed Taylor to continue.

The protesters began gathering just hours after Craig held a news briefing with command staff and community leaders, recapping events from Tuesday's protests and detentions. A demonstration also was expected outside the Manoogian Mansion, where Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan resides.

The group Tuesday marched from Michigan and Third to the city's east side and were warned four times that they'd violated the city's 8 p.m. curfew before officers began making arrests.

Craig said a supervisor deployed a small canister of tear gas after he was pulled into the crowd. Overall, 127 people were arrested. Six were from out of the state and 37 were Detroit residents. The rest were from Metro Detroit, Craig said.

Tuesday's arrests marked the highest number of detentions so far in Detroit as demonstrators have descended on the city's streets to rally and march in protest of an arrest that resulted in the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.

Buy Photo Tristan Taylor marches with other protestors down Gratiot Avenue Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Craig said his department doesn't want to make arrests but the goal is to reduce the likelihood of violence in the city.

"The neighborhood has spoken," he said Wednesday. "They don't want it here."

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/03/protesters-gather-sixth-night-rally-against-police-brutality/3137839001/