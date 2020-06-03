Detroit — A 21-year-old Tennessee woman faces a court case on charges she brought an unpermitted Taser to Sunday's demonstration against police brutality in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman, Jade Caldwell, was arrested about 9:52 p.m. on Woodward at East Adams, in downtown Detroit.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, said in a statement that Caldwell allegedly refused to leave after Detroit police officers gave orders to disperse.

Miller writes that Caldwell was "standing near an area where fireworks were being thrown at the officers," and that the Taser allegedly fell out of her pocket when officers "pursued" her.

Caldwell faces one charge: possession of a Taser.

Her arraignment is expected at 1:30 p.m. at Detroit's 36th District Court, the prosecutor's office said.

Caldwell was one of 84 people arrested during Sunday's protest. Detroit News reporter Christine MacDonald was handcuffed, but soon released, after being identified as media, not a participant.

All told, Detroit police have arrested about 300 people in the five days of protests owing to the death of George Floyd last week while being arrested by Minneapolis Police, and have cited dozens for violations of the city's temporary curfew.

The fifth day of protesting produced the highest arrest total yet, police said, of 127 people. While six were from out of state, 47 were Detroiters and the remaining 74 are Metro Detroiters.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/03/tennessee-woman-taser-detroit-protest-sunday/3134873001/