Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig on Thursday will discuss the interim curfew and provide a recap of anti-brutality protests as demonstrators plan to hit the streets for a seventh straight night.

The 3 p.m. briefing comes after thousands protested peacefully downtown, on the city's east side and in southwest Detroit on Wednesday, some well beyond the city's 8 p.m. curfew.

Despite that, city police cleared the way for and escorted a massive group down Jefferson toward Belle Isle. The group's organizer, Tristan Taylor, then declared Craig said there would be no enforcement of the curfew and led demonstrators on a "victory march" around the corner onto Lafayette and to Detroit's Public Safety Headquarters.

The ending to the night was in sharp contrast to Tuesday, when 127 protesters — including Taylor — were arrested by Detroit police on the east side, nearly an hour after the curfew had elapsed.

Other nights in Detroit grew tense, with a contingent of protesters tossing rocks, bricks, fireworks and railroad spikes at police and officers deploying rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse rowdy crowds.

Earlier Thursday, Duggan, Council President Brenda Jones as well as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist joined with clergy, law enforcement and residents in Highland Park to march in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was black, died on Memorial Day while being arrested by Minneapolis police. The white police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and three others along with him all have been charged in Floyd's death.

The death and alleged actions of the police involved has sparked national outrage, prompting nationwide protests. Some cities in the country have experienced violence, looting and fires.

On Wednesday evening, Craig rode beside protesters, saying he supported them.

Duggan has noted the city continues to see marches with 65% to 70% of people from out of town. On Wednesday night, he defended the curfew, saying he was willing "to take criticism to protect this city."

Separately, Detroit's chief health officials plan to give an update on the city's latest confirmed cases of COVID-19. Detroit leaders in recent weeks have said the number of cases and deaths in the hard-hit city have continued to decline.

