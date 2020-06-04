Navigating Metro Detroit's east side may be a little tricky this weekend after state officials said parts of Interstate 94 will be closed beginning Friday.

Eastbound I-94 will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday between Gratiot Avenue in Detroit and Interstate 696 in St. Clair Shores, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. All on and off ramps will also be closed.

The freeway's traffic will be detoured to northbound Gratiot in Detroit to eastbound I-696 in Roseville to eastbound I-94.

Officials said the closure is needed to enable crews to apply hot mix asphalt for a smoother driving surface.

Eastbound I-94 also will have only one lane open between Little Mack Road and 14 Mile Road in Roseville from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for resurfacing.

In addition the freeway will have a single lane open between 21 Mile Road to New Haven Road from 4 a.m. Saturday to 5:30 p.m. Sunday for maintenance.

Finally, westbound I-94 will have two lanes open between the Lodge Freeway and Woodward Avenue for bridge work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. From 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the same stretch of westbound I-94 will have only one lane open.

