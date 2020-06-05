Detroit — The MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 3 p.m. Friday for a peace march, according to Michigan State Police.

Visitors to the park will not be able to exit the island by car until the march is over, which is estimated to be finished by 6 p.m.

Don’t forget the MacArthur Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 3 00 PM today. If you are visiting the park, you won’t be able to exit the island by car until the march is completed. The march should be completed by six. Please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/20EpuY5zNY — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 5, 2020

