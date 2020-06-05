Bridge to Belle Isle closes to traffic for 3 p.m. march
Detroit — The MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 3 p.m. Friday for a peace march, according to Michigan State Police.
Visitors to the park will not be able to exit the island by car until the march is over, which is estimated to be finished by 6 p.m.
