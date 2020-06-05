Detroit — Hundreds of people gathered Friday afternoon to march across the MacArthur Bridge that connects mainland Detroit to Belle Isle, making a solemn start to the city's eighth straight day of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd during a police incident.

Under mostly cloudy skies in the late-afternoon heat, marchers streamed across the span, starting in Gabriel Richard Park as police watched, some handing out water to participants. Along the route, supporters stood or sat in lawn chairs, some holding signs calling for racial justice.

At one point, participants stopped and joined together to sing "Amazing Grace."

Ken Coleman, a Detroit historian, said the procession evokes visions of the civil rights march over the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, when police attacked participants in an incident that came to be known as "Bloody Sunday."

"The Edmund Pettus bridge in connection with African Americans and police brutality seems to resonate with marchers," Coleman said. "I think it does create for a dramatic setting, going over a bridge from its start to its end does provide some symbol of moving forward or overcoming and something that has a start point and completion point," Coleman said.

"We have been talking about the significance of a setting where there is a super African American majority. My personal sense is that setting, Detroit and the Belle Isle bridge, really symbolizes pushback against the feeling that African Americans have been the recipients of unfair treatment," Coleman said.

Jamon Jordan, a historian and tour leader with Black Scroll Network History and Tours, which provides walking and bus tours of the city and its landmarks, said the MacArthur Bridge and Belle Isle are highly important to African American history in Detroit for three reasons.

First, Jordan said, Belle Isle was a place for African Americans to escape to Canada and was a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Second in June 1943, three days of Detroit race riots took place on the MacArthur Bridge, Jordan said, resulting in 34 deaths on the bridge, Jordan said, including eight black civilians killed by white civilians and 17 African Americans killed by members of the Detroit police department.

"It's significant they are going there in June 2020," Jordan said. "In 1943, it was a true race riot and people killing each other. This is significant because this protest was also about police brutality. The police exacted a higher level of violence on African Americans than whites."

Third, Jordan said, was the 1967 rebellion when jails became so overfilled with black people that police opened a temporary detention center on Belle Isle.

"About 1,000 people were detained. and overwhelming African American. That was over a police incident. Police are highly connected to what is going on here," Jordan said.

Jordan said while the march may usher in visions of "Bloody Sunday," Friday's event has another symbolism.

"The city sits on a border with a major riverway. That is the original site for the original settlement for Native Americans, French, British, for African Americans to escape to freedom," Jordan said. "For Detroiters, the river symbolizes much more than 1965. It's more much deep than the Alabama."

