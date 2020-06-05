A 20-year-old Ypsilanti man shown on video beating his 75-year-old roommate at a Detroit nursing home was ordered by a judge Thursday to undergo a competency evaluation.

The judge also lowered bond for Jayden Hayden, 20, from $300,000 to $50,000, according to court records and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. If Hayden posts bond, then he is to have no contact with the victim or the nursing home.

In addition, the judge scheduled a competency hearing for July 30.

Hayden was charged May 24, 2020, in court with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, theft and two counts of credit card theft. He was in 36th District Court in Detroit Thursday for a probable cause conference.

The defendant is accused of beating 75-year-old Norman Bledsoe on May 15, 2020, at the Westwood Nursing Center on Schaefer Highway near Six Mile on Detroit's west side.

Authorities said Hayden, who was sharing a room with Bledsoe, set up his cellphone to video record and began punching the elderly man in the head. Hayden allegedly posted the video on social media, which sparked an outcry from the public. The incident even attracted the attention of President Donald J. Trump. "Is this even possible to believe?" Trump tweeted. "Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?"

Days after being charged, police said they were investigating a second video that allegedly shows Hayden beating Bledsoe as well as others that appear to show him assaulting other people.

