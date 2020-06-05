Detroit — Wayne County's prosecutor has charged two Detroit men in a May 24th double shooting that left a woman dead and injured two other people, officials said.

Darnell Robinson, 22, and Edward Thoran, 24, have each been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm possession.

Both are expected to be formally arraigned in Detroit's 36th District Court Friday. If convicted, they face up to life in prison for the murder charges.

Police say the two are accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jamekia Fulton at about 3:30 a.m. May 24, 2020, in the area of Blackmoor Street and Eastwood Avenue on the city's east side.

More: Woman dead, another wounded after shooting on east side

The men also allegedly shot and wounded another woman and Fulton's brother.

According to authorities, officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots and their investigation led them to a vehicle on the side of a home in the 18900 block of Blackmoor. Inside the vehicle, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics arrived and took Fulton, who was sitting in the rear of the vehicle, to a hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

A second wounded woman, who was in the front seat on the vehicle's passenger side was also taken to a hospital to be treated. The vehicle's male driver suffered injuries from flying glass.

Authorities said the vehicle's driver had a fight with Robinson earlier in the day and allege the shooting resulted from that altercation. They also said investigators believe the two accused men approached the victims as they sat in the vehicle, drew weapons and fired, killing Fulton and wounding the two other occupants.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/05/two-charged-east-side-detroit-shooting-killed-1-wounded-2-others/3156913001/