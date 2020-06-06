A 46-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a March 7 carjacking of a mother and her 1-year-old child on the city's northwest side.

Jerome Mack Fitzpatrick was arraigned Saturday on charges of carjacking, unarmed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000 and unlawful driving away of an automobile. He was arrested Friday by Detroit police after a two-month investigation.

Jerome Mack Fitzpatrick (Photo: Detroit police)

Bond was set at $250,000 cash.

At 4:20 a.m. March 7, the victim was dropping her child off at a relative’s home on the 18470 block of Sussex when the man took control of the vehicle while parked in the driveway, putting it in reverse and driving off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck and injured the woman and infant, authorities said.

They were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

