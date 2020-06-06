Police: 5 wounded in early morning shootings in Detroit
Detroit – Five people were wounded in three separate early morning shootings in Detroit.
Two women, ages 34 and 26, and a 24-year-old man were hurt about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when someone fired shots at an outside gathering on the city’s northwest side, Detroit police said.
The three victims were listed in temporary serious condition at a hospital.
A 54-year-old man was wounded about 2 a.m. while driving on Detroit’s west side. He also was listed in temporary serious condition at a hospital.
At 1:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man was pumping gas into his vehicle on the city’s west side when he was shot by a group of men in another vehicle. The victim was able to drive himself to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.
A 63-year-old man was found inside a parked car about 11:30 p.m. Friday on Detroit’s west side. He later died at a hospital. How he died was not immediately clear, police said.
No arrests were made in any of the cases.
