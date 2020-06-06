Detroit — It's the ninth straight day of protesting against police brutality in Detroit, and residents have made it clear they are far from done making their voices heard.

Demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon on the corner of Third Street and Michigan Avenue to share their thoughts before the planned marching began.

Buy Photo After about an hour and a half of speeches and rallying, the crowd of protesters outside of Detroit Public Safety headquarters prepared to march on Saturday, June 6. (Photo: Ariana Taylor / The Detroit News)

Organizer Nakia Wallace said her group is preparing to launch a website to provide more structure to the movement and create a list of demands. They are also working toward a meeting with Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan

“We don’t have to wait till November because we’re the movement," Wallace told the crowd of a few hundred people gathered on the corner. "The movement decides the future."

Others did their part by passing out water, snacks and ice pops on the 81-degree day.

Protesters have kind of just taken over the street on Michigan, cars have quickly gotten out of the way. pic.twitter.com/8eMKA4KIPz — Ariana T. Taylor (@arianattaylor) June 6, 2020

Margaret Henige, 21, and Gretchen Altenberger, 21, started distributing the refreshments. After posting about it on Instagram, the two received over $500 in donations to continue giving out supplies.

“We’ve been participating at a lot of the protest but we saw it was really needed,” said Altenberger.

Medics on site brought masks and gloves and were giving out inhalers to those who needed help or had difficulty walking.

And the march has begun. pic.twitter.com/sn4TRqDaDy — Ariana T. Taylor (@arianattaylor) June 6, 2020

Protesters have been organizing protests, which have been overwhelmingly peaceful, since May 25, the day when George Floyd, a black man, died while being detained by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Many prominent individuals have joined in, including Duggan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, on Thursday, walked with Greater Grace's Bishop Charles Ellis and other protesters from Highland Park to Woodward Avenue, near Wayne State.

Buy Photo A huge crowd make their way across the Belle Isle Bridge during the Belle Isle Freedom March across the Belle Isle bridge in Detroit, Michigan on June 5, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

On Friday, almost 400 marchers peacefully walked across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle. Several public figures were among those in attendance, ranging from U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Multiple current and former members of the Detroit Lions also showed up.

Earlier in the week, demonstrations featured rubber bullets, tear gas, and arrests. Police Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan announced a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. However, during the past two nights of protest, Craig allowed people to continue on the streets past 8 p.m. without interference from police.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/06/detroiters-protdetroiters-protest-in-front-of-public-safest-front-public-safety-headquarters-9th-day/3160428001/