Detroit — It's the ninth straight day of protesting against police brutality in Detroit, and residents have made it clear they are far from finished making their voices heard.

Demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon on the corner of Third Street and Michigan Avenue to share their thoughts before heading off to march.

Police provided an escort and drivers passing by stopped to honk their horns and raise their fists in solidarity. Hundreds of marchers in a line about a mile long chanted, “Hell no, killer cops, Trump and Pence have got to go.”

It was alternately serious and festive, with drums and a trumpet playing. Near the back of the line of marchers, a speaker blasted party music.

Eventually the crowd took over both sides of Gratiot Avenue.

Buy Photo Marchers take to the streets in Detroit to protest police brutality for a ninth day. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

As protesters make their way down St. Aubin, they began chanting for the police to “march with us”. One officer standing outside her car just raised a fist. Residents living in apartments on St. Aubin stood on their porches, clapping and cheering them on.

Organizer Nakia Wallace said her group is preparing to launch a website to provide more structure to the movement and create a list of demands. They are also working toward a meeting with Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan

“We don’t have to wait till November because we’re the movement," Wallace told the crowd of a few hundred people gathered on the corner. "The movement decides the future."

Others did their part by passing out water, snacks and ice pops on the 81-degree day.

Margaret Henige, 21, and Gretchen Altenberger, 21, started distributing the refreshments. After posting about it on Instagram, the two received over $500 in donations to continue giving out supplies.

“We’ve been participating at a lot of the protest but we saw it was really needed,” said Altenberger.

Medics on site brought masks and gloves and were giving out inhalers to those who needed help or had difficulty walking.

Many of the signs and chants encouraged people to enact change through voting.

Buy Photo After about an hour and a half of speeches and rallying, the crowd of protesters outside of Detroit Public Safety headquarters prepared to march on Saturday, June 6. (Photo: Ariana Taylor / The Detroit News)

"It’s important to keep the momentum up because we have to look at the power people have... and when we continue to ban together like this and show numbers politicians get scared," said Detroiter Karrington Kelsey, 28.

Protesters have been organizing protests, which have been overwhelmingly peaceful, since May 25, the day when George Floyd, a black man, died while being detained by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Many prominent individuals have joined in, including Duggan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, on Thursday, walked with Greater Grace's Bishop Charles Ellis and other protesters from Highland Park to Woodward Avenue, near Wayne State.

Buy Photo A huge crowd make their way across the Belle Isle Bridge during the Belle Isle Freedom March across the Belle Isle bridge in Detroit, Michigan on June 5, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

On Friday, almost 400 marchers peacefully walked across the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle. Several public figures were among those in attendance, ranging from U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Multiple current and former members of the Detroit Lions also showed up.

Earlier in the week, demonstrations featured rubber bullets, tear gas, and arrests. Police Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan announced a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. However, during the past two nights of protest, Craig allowed people to continue on the streets past 8 p.m. without interference from police.

