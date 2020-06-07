LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – About 150 people attended a public rosary Sunday on the plaza of Basilica of Ste. Anne in Detroit to help overcome racism.

During remarks before the rosary, Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said both prayers and actions are needed to overcome racial injustice.

“What’s wrong in our hearts and minds and attitudes that lead to evil action needs to be changed,” he said. “We look to the power of the spirit of Jesus to bring that about.”

Pray for peace and to end the sin of racism
Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron conducts an interview before leading a public rosary on the plaza outside the Basilica of Ste. Anne de Detroit in southwest Detroit to pray for peace and for an end to the sin of racism, Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020
Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron talks talks with friend Gerard Andree, right, of Bloomfield Village.
Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron, foreground, conducts a media interview as Bernardo Contreras points to the archbishop while holding his daughter, Julietta, 10-months-old, and standing with his wife (her mother) Janet, all of Detroit.
Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron leads the rosary.
George Strimpel of South Rockwood recites the rosary on one knee.
U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, center, and her constituent-services coordinator David Sanchez, left, recite the rosary.
Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron leads the rosary.
The faithful make the sign of the cross.
Santi Alvarez, of Detroit, recites the rosary on his knees.
Felician Sisters Felicity Marie Madigan, left, Mary Francis Lewandowski and Shelley Marie Jeffrey, all of Detroit, stand with Takaari, left, an 8-year-old female husky shepherd mix, and Skylar, a 3-year-old German shepherd, during the Rosary.
Charlie Robeck of Farmington Hills recites the rosary.
The Johnson Family, including Myles, left, 14, Erinn, Grant, 10, and Sidney, all of Pontiac, recite the Rosary.
    He said everyone should be offended by racism.

    “The evil of racism is that it violates the dignity of a human person,” he said. “Each of us is made in the image and likeness of God so we can flourish and accomplish the destiny for which He made us.”

    The service came after nearly two weeks of national protests and unrest over racial issues, which was sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

    In the Catholic church, the rosary allows the faithful to use prayer and meditation to deal with the hardships of life.

    Among the people who attended were Nan Cilento of Detroit.

    She said she was worried by not just racism but other troubles in the U.S., including the economy and the coronavirus.

    “We need to come together,” she said. “We need to be able to talk to each other.”

    Most of the crowd stood while some sat in lawn chairs in front of the looming, brick façade of Ste. Anne.

    Vickie Figueroa, a church official who talked to the crowd, said it was important to name the victims of racial injustice and so she did so, listing Floyd and several others.

    “Let this not be a onetime event,” she said about the rosary. “Let’s set an example for the rest of the world.”

    Figueroa is manager of the Archdiocese’s Office of Cultural Ministries and Black Catholic Ministries.

