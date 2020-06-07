Detroit — No rest for the weary.

Young protesters, about 500 strong, gathered for the 10th consecutive day Sunday to denounce the treatment of blacks by police.

The turnout was less than earlier rallies that have drawn as many as 1,000 people, but one organizer said he was still buoyed by the showing.

“I’m so grateful for all of you,” Jae Bass said to cheers from the crowd near Detroit Police Headquarters. “People like you give me hope.”

Bass, 24, of Detroit said the demonstrations were having a ripple effect around the world as others protested unfair treatment because of race and other reasons.

Still, he said it was frustrating to still be fighting against racial injustice and other problems that should have been addressed decades ago.

“This is honestly ridiculous that we still got to do this,” he said.

Kate Stenvig said she would like to see the demonstrations continue and grow larger.

She also wants other issues to be addressed, such as immigrant rights and women’s fight for equality.

“We are growing bigger every single day,” said Stenvig, 39, of Detroit, who is an organizer for By Any Means Necessary. “This movement has the power to win every fight we’ve been making.”

The Detroit rally wasn’t Caleb Alexander’s first protest of the day. He had just come from one in Warren.

Alexander, 23, of Pontiac said racism was an invasive disease that even affected members of his family.

He said he came to Detroit to show blacks that he stood with them and would proudly match along with them.

“One protest isn’t enough. One thing is not enough,” he said about the Warren demonstration."

Protests were held across Michigan on Sunday, just as they have been since George Floyd died during a police arrest in Minneapolis on May 25.

