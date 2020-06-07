A tweet by Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of a photo of his late father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, at a suburban Detroit civil rights march, has been retweeted more than 21,000 times.

On Saturday morning, Mitt Romney posted a photo of his father walking alongside protesters in the late 1960s and a quote from his dad: "Force alone will note eliminate riots. ... We must eliminate the problems from which they stem."

While Romney has not joined the protests, he has been critical of President Donald Trump's response to them.

This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—“Force alone will not eliminate riots,” he said. “We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.” pic.twitter.com/SzrcAyfPD8 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 6, 2020

In earlier tweets, Romney also commented on the ongoing protest around the country against racial injustices.

"The George Floyd murder is abhorrent," Romney tweeted. "Peaceful protests underscore the urgency of addressing injustices. But violence drowns the message of the protesters and mocks the principles of justice."

Romney was the only Republican to vote in favor of convicting Trump during his impeachment trial in January.

George Romney moved to Detroit in 1939 and served three terms as Michigan's governor from 1963 to 1969. He died in 1995 in his Bloomfield Hills home at the age of 88.

