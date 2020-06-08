Bans on smoking and poker are part of plan to reopen Detroit casinos
The Michigan Gaming Control Board has a plan for safely reopening Detroit casinos, and that means banning smoking and poker, and greatly restricting the number of people on the floor as COVID-19 precautions. It’s now waiting for the green light from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The plan approved Monday includes:
- A ban on smoking on casino floors
- Limiting to 15% the legal capacity at each casino
- Limited entrance points with temperature check
- No poker rooms
- Heightened cleaning protocols
- Social distancing
“In compiling these minimum guidelines, we considered CDC recommendations, Nevada Gaming Board guidelines and information from the National Indian Gaming Commission,” Richard S. Kalm, the board's executive director, said in a statement. "We required the casinos to propose reopening plans, and we consulted with the casino unions on the guidelines. We believe the guidelines will protect the public when it is safe to reopen the casinos.”
The MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Greektown Casino have been closed since March 16 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The three casinos’ year-to-date combined revenue of $299.2 million was down by 51.6 % through May compared with $617.9 million in combined revenue reported for the same period in 2019, Michigan Gaming Control Board said Monday.
The revenue losses from the closures have impacted the casinos as well as the city and state, which collect hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue from the three casinos' more than $1 billion in annual revenue.
