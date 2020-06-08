Detroit — The city is discontinuing a controversial curfew put in place to stem the potential for violence amid ongoing anti-brutality protesting downtown.

Mayor Mike Duggan made the announcement during a Monday news conference, noting that actions of some agitators during early demonstrations in the city have waned.

"The Detroit police were backed by the people of the city," Duggan said. "There's no doubt it was the people of the city of Detroit who said 'not in our town ...'"

Mayor Mike Duggan joined with Police Chief James Craig following the 10th consecutive night of protests in the city, noting the 8 p.m. curfew had not been enforced for the past three nights.

Craig said the department arrested 421 adults and three youth from May 29 to June 7. Of those detained, 136 individuals were Detroit residents. Another 275 were Metro Detroiters.

No arrests associated with the protests have been made since Tuesday, said Craig, adding the protesters "were committed to peace."

Duggan Monday also will outline the city's proposed spending plan for $31 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid and plans for a community assistance outreach team.

Officials from the city's Housing and Revitalization Department are expected to recap Monday the Duggan administration's plan to direct federal block grant dollars awarded to help battle against COVID-19 toward covering back rent, curbing evictions and housing Detroit's homeless population. Detroit's City Council is expected to vote on the measures during its Tuesday formal session.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan arrives at a news conference with Detroit Police chief James Craig on Sunday to speak about the violence in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit is among the hard-hit cities nationwide sharing in a portion of $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES.

The funding is earmarked for communities with high public health risks.

Pending council approval, the city will get $20.8 million in block-grant dollars for housing counseling, tax-filing aid for about 3,500 people, and eviction defense and rental assistance for landlords and tenants. Another $10.5 million in emergency solutions grants would expand outreach for people who are homeless and help supply permanent housing for up to 24 months.

"These are programs that we were never able to fund at a high level. But now that we have this money, we can, and it directly relates to our ability to keep people healthy during this pandemic," Detroit's housing director Donald Rencher told The News.

As of Sunday, the city's Health Department reported 11,224 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,399 deaths.

Detroit intends to use some of the funding toward tax-filing assistance, covering renter arrearages and providing meals and prescription delivery services to seniors who have tested positive for the virus.

Duggan also will be joined Monday by Detroit's new Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallet to detail a new initiative to identify residents in need and coordinate assistance.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/08/detroit-issues-31-million-spending-plan-covid-relief-community-outreach-team/5319673002/