Protesters took to the streets of Detroit again Monday evening, gathering with fellow demonstrators for the 11th day of marches in the city against police brutality and injustice.

Hundreds walked along Woodward Avenue passing landmarks; others cycled and others were on skateboards, shouting familiar chants: "Hey, hey, ho, ho, these racist cops have got to go" or clapping in unison that "Black Lives Matter."

Again, youth turned out, some elementary-age children wearing face masks or bandanas to follow COVID-19 health recommendations. Signs filled the street, declaring that "Black Lives Matter," "Silence is Violence," and "Trump Must Resign or Be Removed Now!"

Some carried signs calling for defunding police departments, a movement that has sprung up in the past week as one of the demands of protesters across the nation.

Others, like Gregory H. Groves, showed his support by raising his fist in unity as he watched protesters with his cellphone at hand.

Some protesters vowed to continue demonstrating daily until policies are updated for police departments in Metro Detroit.

“Now, more than ever, we have to keep going,” said Savannah Greenhill, a 24-year-old from Ypsilanti who marched for more than a mile.

Alainna Sepulveda, a health care worker who traveled from Toledo for the event, agreed.

"We need to keep pushing for change and applying the pressure," she said. "This is important. Change has to happen."

Also in the throng after several days of demonstrating was Martin Tilmon of Farmington Hills. He held a handmade sign highlighting George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death during his arrest last month sparked protests nationwide.

The 22-year-old viewed his participation as a watershed moment.

"This is me helping being a part of the movement that makes history," he said while marching.

Tilmon noted the large, diverse crowd of fellow demonstrators, flanked by city police cars while passing downtown destinations including the Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Hall, as a sign the enthusiasm for change isn't waning.

"These are my brothers and sisters," he said. "That's what makes it that more powerful."

Public defenders and other defense attorneys joined the protests earlier Monday in a march downtown to press for changes in the criminal justice system.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday said the city is discontinuing a controversial curfew put in place last week to stem the potential for violence, saying that the actions of some agitators during early demonstrations in the city have waned.

