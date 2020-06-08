LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Protesters took to the streets of Detroit again Monday evening, gathering with fellow demonstrators for the 11th day of marches in the city against police brutality and injustice.

Hundreds walked along Woodward Avenue passing landmarks; others cycled and others were on skateboards, shouting familiar chants: "Hey, hey, ho, ho, these racist cops have got to go" or clapping in unison that "Black Lives Matter."

Protesters march in Detroit for an 11th day
Protesters gather on Woodward Avenue near Kirby Street as musicians play on Monday. June 8, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Protesters march past the First Congregational Church of Detroit along Woodward Avenue at Forest Avenue on Monday. June 8, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Sincere Brown, 8, holds her black lives matters poster as she watches a protest march along Woodward Avenue on Monday. June 8, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Gregory H. Groves raises his fist in unity as he watches protesters march along Woodward Avenue on Monday, June 8, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Jackie Velasquez, left, chants, "No Justice, no peace" during a protest march on Monday. June 8, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A protester holds a sign during a march on Monday, June 8, 2020 in downtown Detroit. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Protesters with the Neighborhood Defender Service and public defenders march against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Protesters with the Neighborhood Defender Service march past 36th District Court in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Protesters with the Neighborhood Defender Service march on Monroe Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Protesters with the Neighborhood Defender Service and public defenders march down Lafayette Boulevard in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Hot Sam's co-owner and CEO Tony Stovall talks with the protesters as they pass by his shop. Protesters with the Neighborhood Defender Service march against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Amy Prieskorn, left, and Amber Denney, both with the Ingham County public defenders office in Lansing, march with Amber holding her daughter, Luna Denney, 5. Protesters with Neighborhood Defender Service march against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Attorney Robert Burton-Harris, left, raises his fist with Demetris Knuckles-El, right, while the protest pauses at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice where Burton-Harris and Knuckles-El and others spoke. Protesters with Neighborhood Defender Service march against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Josiah Albright, 5, of Grosse Pointe Woods applauds sitting on the shoulders of his father, Judge Bruce U. Morrow while the protest pauses for people to speak at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. Protesters with Neighborhood Defender Service march against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
At right, Anna Albright, 8, sits in the lap of her mother, Valerie Albright, 38, both of Grosse Pointe Woods, during eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence for George Floyd in front of the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. Protesters with the Neighborhood Defender Service march against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Attorney Mark Brown, 65, of Detroit holds up his phone during the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor the life of George Floyd while a Wayne County Sheriff deputy watches from inside the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. Protesters with Neighborhood Defense Service march against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Protesters stand, sit and kneel while there is silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor the life of George Floyd while in front of the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. Protesters with Neighborhood Defender Service march against police brutality in Detroit on June 8, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People display signs during a protest march along Lafayette Boulevard in Detroit on Monday, June 8, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A woman protester reminds people of the impact of COVID-19 during a protest march on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Again, youth turned out, some elementary-age children wearing face masks or bandanas to follow COVID-19 health recommendations. Signs filled the street, declaring that "Black Lives Matter," "Silence is Violence," and "Trump Must Resign or Be Removed Now!"

    Some carried signs calling for defunding police departments, a movement that has sprung up in the past week as one of the demands of protesters across the nation.

    Others, like Gregory H. Groves, showed his support by raising his fist in unity as he watched protesters with his cellphone at hand.

    Some protesters vowed to continue demonstrating daily until policies are updated for police departments in Metro Detroit.

    “Now, more than ever, we have to keep going,” said Savannah Greenhill, a 24-year-old from Ypsilanti who marched for more than a mile.

    Alainna Sepulveda, a health care worker who traveled from Toledo for the event, agreed.

    "We need to keep pushing for change and applying the pressure," she said. "This is important. Change has to happen."

    Also in the throng after several days of demonstrating was Martin Tilmon of Farmington Hills. He held a handmade sign highlighting George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death during his arrest last month sparked protests nationwide.

    The 22-year-old viewed his participation as a watershed moment.

    "This is me helping being a part of the movement that makes history," he said while marching.

    Tilmon noted the large, diverse crowd of fellow demonstrators, flanked by city police cars while passing downtown destinations including the Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Hall, as a sign the enthusiasm for change isn't waning.

    "These are my brothers and sisters," he said. "That's what makes it that more powerful."

    Public defenders and other defense attorneys joined the protests earlier Monday in a march downtown to press for changes in the criminal justice system.

    Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday said the city is discontinuing a controversial curfew put in place last week to stem the potential for violence, saying that the actions of some agitators during early demonstrations in the city have waned.

