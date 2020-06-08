Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Virus brings changes to annual day of service in Detroit
Associated Press
Published 6:36 a.m. ET June 8, 2020
Detroit – An annual day of service in Detroit is seeing some changes due to the observance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents are being asked to move their Aug. 1 Neighborhoods Day events to front porches, lawns, sidewalks or driveways, according to ARISE Detroit!
The event typically features more than 100 events that include volunteer projects, art and music festivals, and school supply giveaways.
Organizers suggest musicians can play on their front porches. Artists can display their work on sidewalks. Children can play chalk games or have other activities in driveways or backyards, while school supplies can be given away on a drive-through and curbside pickup basis.
Individual blight removal and beautification of homes and businesses will be limited to no more than 10 volunteers who practice social distancing with face masks and gloves.
July 15 is the deadline for groups to register.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/08/neighborhoods-day-changes-coronavirus-pandemic/111919604/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments