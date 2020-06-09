Detroit — A turf war broke out before any ground was covered on the 12th day of downtown marches against police brutality.

Long-time Detroit activists Joanna Underwood and Meeko Williams loudly aired an assortment of grievances against Tristan Taylor, hours after he had presented his own list of 11 demands to Mayor Mike Duggan.

"You cannot say you're a spokesman for a global movement," Underwood told Taylor as a few hundred people began to assemble on a hot, muggy late afternoon. "You're not going to get in front of these white people and act like you're the leader."

Taylor has become the most public face of the local protests that followed the death on May 25 in Minneapolis of George Floyd, whose funeral was earlier Tuesday in Houston. He and Nakia Wallace have formed a group called Detroit Will Breathe, and they had a sit-down with Duggan and other city leaders that Taylor mocked at the usual staging area near police headquarters.

That was after Underwood mocked Taylor, and before Williams unloaded. As Taylor stood nearby and television cameras rolled, Williams told him his demands "were laughed at by the residents of the city."

"I denounce this meeting," said Williams, the founder of a water rights group called Hydrate Detroit. "I denounce this event. And I denounce the organizers behind it."

Taylor had tried to calm Underwood down as they shared a microphone at 4:15 p.m.: "Do you want to have a conversation, or do you want to have a conversation?"

Some 50 minutes later, after a series of other speakers, Underwood still did not want to have a conversation.

"You know who the leader is?" she asked, gesturing toward the mixed-race, mixed-age audience that included a priest saying the rosary. "Everybody out here."

"This is a 400-year struggle for my people," she told Taylor, who also is African-American. "We've been on the ground for six years."

Taylor and the people at the rallies he has organized, she said, have only been in the fight for 10 days.

Her remarks drew a few cheers, a few jeers and mostly surprised silence.

"I'm the last person to tell anyone not to use their voice," Taylor said. "The movement will take care of itself."

Earlier in the day, he said, he'd spent 90 minutes in a meeting that Duggan and Detroit police Chief James Craig left after an hour. Others on hand included deputy mayor Conrad Mallett Jr. and several department heads.

"Words, right?" Taylor said. "They're really easy to produce."

