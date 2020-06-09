CLOSE Surveillance footage showing Daytwon Burns firing shots at a Jeep Renegade leaving a gas station on Detroit’s west side at about 11:30 p.m. May 25. The Detroit News

A 23-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a car last month on Detroit's west side, city police announced Tuesday.

Surveillance footage from Project Green Light and facial recognition technology helped identify Daytwon Burns in the May 25 incident, investigators said in a statement.

At about 11:30 p.m. that night, he and others were outside a gas station in the 13600 block of West Chicago when several women started arguing, according to the release.

As two of the women involved started to drive off in a Jeep Renegade, Burns allegedly retrieved a weapon from the trunk of a parked Hyundai Sonata and fired shots at the SUV, police said. No one was injured.

Daytwon Burns (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police tracked Burns to the 15400 block of Steel, about three miles from the station, and arrested him without incident on May 27.

He has been arraigned on two counts of assault with intent to murder; two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; six counts of weapons-felony and firearm; and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Bond was set at $50,000.

