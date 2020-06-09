Detroit — Protest organizers met Tuesday with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig to discuss reforms to curb police violence and address social justice.

Nakia Wallace and co-organizer Tristan Taylor recently formed the organization Detroit Will Breathe and its list of demands collectively drawn up by members opposed to police brutality.

Wallace characterized the meeting as “very professional,” adding she and Taylor did not reach any agreements with Detroit’s administration.

Buy Photo Organizer Tristan Taylor chants with the crowd while marching on Jefferson Ave in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

“There are no future plans for next steps and we will make those plans collectively as a movement today,” Wallace said, adding the city can enact many reforms.

The meeting included discussions of the top priorities as well as the list of 23 demands drafted and presented by the group in recent days.

Duggan deferred comment on the Tuesday meeting to the protest group.

The discussion comes as the demonstrators head into their 12th straight day of protesting in the city’s downtown.

The group said its top priorities are defunding and demilitarizing the city’s police, ending the use of facial recognition software, dropping charges and citations levied against protesters as well as halting eviction orders and water shutoffs. They demanded that police officers involved in brutality be prosecuted and fired and that Detroit be declared a sanctuary city.

The organization also wants to end Project Green Light, a program that city officials have credited with lowering the crime rate. Green Light participants are promised enhanced police patrols, although some merchants have complained that Green Light locations get more police attention than businesses that don't participate in the program — a criticism the Police Department rejects.

On Monday, the mayor and Craig announced an 8 p.m. curfew imposed to stem the potential of violence during the protests had been lifted.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks about the protests that occurred in the city over the weekend. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Ahead of the meeting with the protest organizers, Duggan noted that he and Craig “have a lot of ideas” and “we hope it’ll be constructive.”

"If the conversation is how do we move systemic racism out of the criminal justice system, we're going to find a lot of common group," Duggan said Monday.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/09/protest-day-12-leaders-meet-mayor-duggan-police-chief-craig/5327525002/