Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery reported this week on the city’s west side.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera at the station. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A 40-year-old man was at the pump at the Sunoco gas station in the 12000 block of Grand River about 11 a.m. Monday when the suspect approached and demanded his belongings, investigators said in a statement.

The suspect took the man's jewelry, sunglasses and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with a North Carolina plate numbered EAT-9646, according to the release.

He is described as 20-25 years old; 5-foot-10, 150 pounds; with a dark complexion; long, thin dreadlocks; a beard; and tattoos on his arms. The suspect was last seen wearing black jeans and a Lacoste shirt with a white emblem on the front.

The van the suspect left in. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5240. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

