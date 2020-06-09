Detroit — Wayne County Community College District has partnered with CVS Health to offer free coronavirus testing by appointment at its downtown campus, the district announced Tuesday.

Testing will be offered at the WCCCD Curtis L. Ivery Downtown Campus, 1001 W. Fort in Detroit in rooms 123 - 125 of the lower level of the campus, the district said in a release. The testing site will be open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We know that working together, we can help our communities stay safe and healthy, and continue lowering the curve,” said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery.

Patients looking to be tested will need to register in advance by calling the CLASS agency at (313) 412-2160 to make an appointment. To be eligible for testing, patients will need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to age guidelines.

A personal vehicle is not required for testing and results will be provided on-the-spot.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted communities of color, and as one of the first hotspots in the country, Detroit was not an exception,” said Congresswoman Brenda L. Lawrence, D-Southfield. "CVS’ decision to provide more testing infrastructure will increase the city’s capacity to test more residents, which will assist public health officials as they determine the best course of action to safely reopen our community.”

