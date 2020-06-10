Detroit — Hot and humid weather that threatened thunderstorms made for a lighter but no less passionate turnout for Day 13 of the Detroit protests against police brutality.

Melvin Sylvester of Detroit was one of the first dozen demonstrators at Third and Michigan Wednesday afternoon. He said he’d like to see funds spent on the Detroit Police Department spent instead on education and homelessness.

‪As far as the heat and severe weather that was expected, “my ancestors endured a whole lot more, so that’s just an encouragement for me to come down here.”

Buy Photo Organizer Tristan Taylor speaks near Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, as protesters meet before marching against police brutality in Detroit on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

A few hundred protesters, notably fewer than in recent days, launched the march just after 4:40 p.m. Chants of “Whose streets, our streets” and “Hey hey ho ho, these racist cops have got to go” soon followed.

After a few rain drops as the procession marched along Woodward toward Jefferson, the sun was back out as the group moved toward Michigan Avenue. By 5:15 p.m., the weather to make way for the marchers.

Nakia Wallace of Detroit Will Breathe addressed the growing crowd just after 4 p.m., saying the march would start earlier and be shorter than usual because of the weather. She highlighted a few triumphs that the movement had this week, including the end of curfews and the recent procession to the Algiers Hotel.

“We don’t want people to think their voices are not heard because that’s the reason we’re all here ... because people are not being heard,” said speaker Jah-T addressing Tuesday's disagreement among demonstrators over leadership of the protests.

Buy Photo Jah-T of Detroit speaks near Detroit Public Safety Headquarters as protesters meet before marching against police brutality in Detroit on June 10, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

“The important thing is to stand firm and say “Black Lives Matter” because they do. We should all be proud that we are here.”

The protest comes as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday she supported the “spirit” of efforts to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month at the hands of Minneapolis police. Whitmer's office later clarified she is not supporting the elimination of funding for law enforcement.

The conversation surrounding the “defund the police” movement is really about reprioritizing resources, the Democratic governor told The Root in a Tuesday interview broadcast on Instagram.

“The spirit as you just articulated is really just about reprioritizing and rebuilding communities, not just policing,” Whitmer said.

State budgets are overwhelmingly focused on law enforcement and criminal justice, the governor told the news website dedicated to issues in the black community, but they should be focused on education, health care, skills training, public transit and “leveling the playing field,” she said.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/10/standing-firm-heat-and-threat-storms-protesters-launch-day-13-march/5335521002/