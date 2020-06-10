LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit  — The United Auto Workers has accepted an offer to sell a $1.3 million lakefront home built for retired President Dennis Williams as federal prosecutors signaled their interest in having the property forfeited to the government.

The sale to an unidentified buyer is pending, and UAW officials are in talks with the U.S. Attorney's Office to remove a lien filed against 27 acres of land and the cottage at the union's Black Lake Conference Center in Onaway.

A sale would yield an unspecified amount of money for the UAW and let the union shed a controversial property built with nonunion labor that has become a symbol of corruption during a scandal that has led to 14 convictions. New UAW President Rory Gamble detailed plans to sell the building last year as part of a broader series of reforms after the home was raided by federal agents investigating racketeering, embezzlement and fraud allegations.

The UAW confirmed the pending sale Wednesday, three months after federal prosecutors filed a lien on a 27-acre section of the Black Lake resort, which includes a golf course, hotel and conference center.

“This is the right thing to do,” Gamble said in a statement Wednesday. "We committed to this as part of our comprehensive reforms and I believe the government agrees that the sale of Cabin 4 should go forward to an independent buyer and the proceeds from the sale should go back to what our membership intended it be used for to begin with."

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He pleaded guilty June 3 and faces up to five years in prison when sentenced in October 2020.
Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He pleaded guilty June 3 and faces up to five years in prison when sentenced in October 2020. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering<br /> &nbsp;
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Fullscreen
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty&nbsp;to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing&nbsp;misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer&nbsp;more than $386,400 to General Holiefield&#39;s phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others&nbsp;in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day&nbsp;in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also&nbsp;funneled&nbsp;tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other&nbsp;senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Keith Mickens&nbsp;was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.&nbsp;Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield&#39;s wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders &quot;fat, dumb and happy.&quot; His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Fullscreen
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping&nbsp;cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Fullscreen
Former&nbsp;United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced&nbsp;to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Fullscreen
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.<br /> &nbsp;
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.   The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.<br /> &nbsp;
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
Fullscreen
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Fullscreen
Edward &quot;Nick&quot; Robinson,&nbsp;president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June.
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June. Facebook
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The property could be subject to forfeiture because of various crimes under investigation, including embezzlement, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and violations of labor laws barring union officials from receiving money from auto executives, according to the lien filed in Cheboygan County. 

    The crimes are listed on an affidavit federal prosecutors filed in Cheboygan County on March 11, according to a copy obtained by The Detroit News.

    “This means they could go and try to seize the Black Lake property because of the corruption issues going on,” said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor.

    The prospective buyer has no ties to the UAW, union spokesman Brian Rothenberg wrote in a statement to The News: "It is our understanding that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has indicated they will remove the filing as soon as they have verified the buyer is an independent party, and we provided all requested information to them about the sale."

    Gina Balaya, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, said the affidavit on the property will be removed "at the appropriate time." She said the deal requires some local and state approval because of lake access and land division.

    "We have absolutely no reason to believe the government is interested in blocking the sale and we have been working cooperatively with the government to finalize the sale," Rothenberg added. "We understand there have been some delays in finalizing the sale due to COVID-19." 

    The lien is the latest legal development in a years-long corruption investigation targeting UAW leaders, and the latest entanglement involving Black Lake. Federal agents raided Black Lake in August and searched the $1.3 million home on the shores of Black Lake the UAW built with nonunion labor for Williams.

    UAW leaders approved construction of the retirement home amid a federal investigation into whether union funds illegally benefited labor leaders. Last week, federal prosecutors accused Williams of helping embezzle more than $1 million spent on personal luxuries and illegally using money from Detroit automakers to renovate the union’s northern Michigan resort. 

    The 1,885-square-foot home — featuring a secret room hidden behind a hinged bookshelf — was recently listed for sale for $1.3 million as part of a broad series of reforms announced by Gamble. 

    The government lien could complicate a sale, Henning said: “If I’m a buyer, I’m very fearful that the government is going to seize the property. That’s going to be a problem.”

    The Williams cottage is a contrast to the rustic lodging available to rent at the 241-room resort. Opened in 1970, the center features a campground, gym, Olympic-size pool and an adjacent golf course. The ashes of former UAW President Walter Reuther and wife May were scattered on the center’s grounds after the couple was killed in an airplane crash nearby in 1970.

    The Black Lake conference center and golf course are valued at approximately $37 million, according to the union's 2018 Labor Department filing. The UAW flirted with selling the Black Lake retreat in early 2010 during the Great Recession, citing shrinking membership. At the time, the retreat had lost an estimated $23 million during the previous five years and the UAW was forced to borrow to keep it afloat, according to Labor Department filings.  

    The affidavit does not automatically signal that prosecutors will move to have the Black Lake property forfeited to the government. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed similar liens against others convicted in the corruption scandal, including former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President Alphons Iacobelli and Monica Morgan Holiefield, wife of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, but did not seize the homes.

    The Associated Press contributed

    rsnell@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @robertsnellnews

    daniel,howes@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/10/uaw-poised-sell-dennis-williams-lakefront-home-black-lake/5336899002/