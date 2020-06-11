Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is set to discuss a plan for how salons, barbershops and other businesses will reopen next week.

Duggan has a 3 p.m. press conference scheduled at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, according to a city press release. Duggan will discuss, "resources for salons, barbershops, and other personal care services available in preparation for reopening Monday, June 15," the press release said.

"The Mayor will also give an update on outdoor permits enabling cafe-style seating for restaurants," the release said, adding that Duggan will "participate in a live ... 15-minute COVID-19 test to demonstrate the process being made available to salon and barbershop employees."

Police Chief James Craig is also scheduled to give an update during the press briefing on recent protests against police brutality, and "plans for the curfew over the next several days," the release said.

Glenn Tolbert, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 24, is scheduled to discuss expanding Detroit Department of Transportation bus services, which the release said are "ramping up across the city."

