Damani Hicks was taken a little by surprise when staff members from University Prep Art and Design High School showed up on his front lawn Thursday with balloons, a large check, a real check for $375, a certificate, spray confetti and two rugs.

Buy Photo University Prep Art and Design High School graduate Damani Hicks, 17, right, talks about his rug design after he is presented with the first place award for the Hagopian Rug High School Rug Competition. UPAD art and design chair Manal Kadry, far right, is holding the phone while doing Instagram live. Photos taken at Damani's home in Detroit on June 11, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Hicks, who recently graduated from the Detroit charter school, gets to keep one of the rugs, which were made from his design that won first place in the Hagopian Rug High School Rug Competition, sponsored by the Michigan company that sells, repairs and cleans rugs.

He was on the lookout in case he would get the award in person, a ceremony that usually takes place at the school, but was still happily surprised by a knock at his door.

The theme for the 2020 competition was "Detroit: Tomorrow" and Hicks used monochromatic colors to create his design. "I used the motto that Detroit has had for the longest time, Motor City," he said. "I chose a monochromatic color harmony with blue, a bluer grey, and white with a black background. I feel like this represents Detroit tomorrow because this will show that no matter what, the entire (city of ) Detroit will never forget its roots.

Buy Photo Stephanie George hugs her son, University Prep Art and Design High School graduate Damani Hicks, 17, after he is presented with the first place award for the Hagopian Rug High School Rug Competition. Photos taken at Damani's home in Detroit on June 11, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"I used the term 'Motor City' and I morphed all of the letters on the rug. I rotated them and made them overlap each other so it could be harder to see," he said.

Hicks will be heading to Tiffin University in Ohio this fall, so the big question is does he take his custom rug with him? His mother, Stephanie George, said with a smile that it stays with her.

