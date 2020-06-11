Detroit — It didn't take long for James Montgomery, attending his first protest downtown on Thursday, to predict how long the young demonstrators will continue to march against racial injustice.

Buy Photo Juan Patrick, 25, of Detroit, left, and James Montgomery, 24, of Farmington Hills ride scooters on Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Indefinitely, said Montgomery, 24, of Farmington Hills.

"I think that this will go on until people see a drastic change," said Montgomery, who is black and a car porter for a suburban dealership. "It started off with the George Floyd case but it's going on all around the world right now. And it's just not his life that's still in jeopardy."

Buy Photo Protesters march on Larned Street against police brutality in Detroit on June 11, 2020. (Photo: (Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

While the crowd on the 14th straight day of protests was less than 200 people, the fever pitch as protesters snaked through the quiet streets of downtown continued unabated.

Those who attended say they do not see an end in sight in the age of COVID-19, where many lives still are stalled, until issues such as police brutality, poverty and inequities in housing are addressed with speed and care.

For the most part, the protests have been peaceful with police escorts driving behind the protesters, who are chanting, "No justice, no peace" and holding signs decrying racial profiling and injustice. On Thursday evening, tensions flared among a few protesters jockeying to get their messages across but no violence was exhibited.

Some are first-time protesters like Montgomery. Others, like Maura O'Meallie, 32, of Ferndale has protested seven times with her boyfriend.

"This is something they've been ready to stand for, for a long time," O'Meallie said.

O'Meallie said she's been to a number of rallies in her life, but these protests have "so much push behind it."

"I don't see people dropping out. A few, maybe," she said. "Humans are humans. I still don't understand how black people aren't recognized as human."

O'Meallie, who runs a yoga studio in Ferndale with her boyfriend, Joseph Dugan, 30, who also lives in that, citysaid they cancelled most classes to attend the protests around the region.

"We need to see people standing up to do this," she said. "This is where our efforts need to be. If you can show up at 7 o'clock to go do yoga in the park, get your ass here."

Buy Photo Organizer Shawn Vaughn, 28, of Detroit, left, waits patiently while JoAnna Underwood speaks on the mic. Protesters meet near Detroit Public Safety Headquarters before marching against police brutality in Detroit on June 11, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

She added: "Honestly, I assume that I will be out here for months."

Rafael Mojica, 34, of Detroit said the protests will be sustained during the coronavirus crisis and people willing to highlight issues they care about.

"We've had a public health crisis going on in this city for a long time; we've had racial inequality going on for a long time," he said. "There's economic inequality going on. When it comes to Detroit, in some form or fashion, it's going to continue on."

