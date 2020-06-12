Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last month near a protest in downtown Detroit, police confirmed Thursday.

One of the suspects, identified by investigators as Omoni Bryant, 22, has been arrested. A warrant has been issued for Tyjon Casaya-Scott Hites, 19, who remains at large, Detroit police Chief James Craig told The Detroit News.

Omoni Bryant (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Investigators believe Hites was the gunman and Bryant acted as an accomplice, Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. May 29 near Congress and Randolph.

Demonstrators in Detroit and nationwide were protesting police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died while a police officer held a knee to his neck during an arrest. The shooting was not connected, Craig said.

Investigators believe Bryant and Hites were in one group while the 21-year-old victim was in another, Kirkwood said.

An argument escalated between the groups, she said, and Hites allegedly approached a Dodge Caliber where the victim was with his companions, then opened fire, striking him.

The victim, identified as an Eastpointe resident, fled but collapsed and later died from his injuries, Kirkwood said.

Following an investigation that allegedly links Bryant and Hites to the incident, a warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, which issued charges, police said.

Bryant was arrested Monday, Kirkwood said. He was arraigned Thursday on two counts: accessory after the fact to a felony and felony firearm. Bond was set at $10,000.

Hites has been charged with homicide-murder first degree-premeditated and felony firearm, police said. Police seek tips to find him.

Tyjon Casaya-Scott Hites (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Staff Writer George Hunter contributed

