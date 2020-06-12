Detroit police are investigating the deaths of three people found in a house that caught fire Thursday on the city's east side.

Authorities were called to the home in the 19100 block of Helen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a blaze, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Once the fire was extinguished, first-responders found the bodies of three men burned beyond recognition, she said.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are investigating two people who have been arrested on unrelated charges, Kirkwood said. No other details were available Thursday night.

