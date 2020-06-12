Detroit police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting this week on the city’s southwest side.

The suspect shot the victim from behind, police reported. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Investigators allege the suspect approached a man leaving an apartment complex about 9 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Central and fired shots, striking him.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect near the scene at about 9 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The 24-year-old victim died from his wounds.

The suspect — described as a male, 5-foot-5, with black hair — fled on a dark mountain bike.

He was last seen wearing a surgical mask, a gray and black tiger-striped jacket, dark sweatpants with white on the side and Nike flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/12/man-fatally-shot-leaving-detroit-apartment-suspect-sought/3180470001/