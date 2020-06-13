Detroit — Protesters say they plan to put Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Police Department on trial next Saturday over actions by officers during the first days of protests in the city two weeks ago.

Detroit Will Breathe, an organization formed from the outrage over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, will hold a public tribunal 4 p.m. on June 20 at a location to be determined, featuring protesters who were arrested, ticketed or "brutalized" by police to hold city leaders accountable.

People protest police brutality at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Third Street on Saturday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

"There's this narrative that there were these outside agitators who came in, and the police had to respond accordingly to maintain the peace," said Tristan Taylor, a founder of the organization who returned to the march Saturday after a two-day hiatus to strategize. "We know that's not true."

Police arrested hundreds of people over the first several days of protests that included officers in riot gear, tear gas, rubber bullets and eventually a curfew. Some outside agitators had come with the intention to be violent with bricks and fireworks, Police Chief James Craig had said. Most arrested were from Metro Detroit and not the city.

Neither the mayor or police chief was immediately available to comment.

Detroiters, especially young people of color, who were standing up for justice were abused by the police, Taylor said. They will have a chance to share their stories. The group also is calling for all charges and citations to be dropped against protestors.

Hundreds of people joined the march for the 16th consecutive day of protests in Detroit in the wake of the death of Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Cindy Luiz, of Hamtramck, addresses protesters. Luiz is a volunteer and organizer with the local chapter of RefuseFascism.org. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

Floyd's death has spawned protests around the globe and ushered in demands for justice, along with change in other issues affecting African Americans, from police brutality to poverty, health care to housing.

Another issue was the police's use of facial recognition technology, a topic that has come under scrutiny over the past year as studies indicate it is less likely to identify the faces of black individuals than white people.

City council is expected to vote on extending the contract for the program on Tuesday. Detroit Will Breathe called on residents to contact council members to vote against its renewal.

Lyndon DeFoe, of Southfield, listens to speakers. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

"That program wasn't supposed to be voted upon until next month," Taylor said. "So what they're trying to do is cut us off at the path and get it before we can intervene."

He said protesters may march past councilmembers' homes on Monday to make their point after some recently demonstrated outside Duggan's home.

There are better ways to ensure the safety of the community than the current funding going to the police department, said Yvonne Jones, a 70-year-old city retiree who joined the march for the first time Saturday.

"That should go to help with mental health, drug recovery and education," Jones said. "Police aren't fixing anything. If you fix those things, you won't need all that for the police."

