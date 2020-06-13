Detroit – A Detroit-based mortgage company said it will offer a paid holiday to employees on June 19, which is observed as the end of slavery in the United States.

Quicken Loans said the policy covers 30,000 employees.

Buy Photo Jay Farmer, CEO Quicken Loans, gives his remarks about racism in this country during the press conference, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. CEO's of 9 of Detroit largest corporations stood together to take a stand against racism and injustice in America and its criminal justice system. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Juneteenth “will be a paid holiday for team members who choose to commemorate this day,” chief executive Jay Farner said Friday on Twitter.

“We are encouraging those team members to use it to have a voice, to contribute to the community, to celebrate their identity or use it to learn more about addressing racial inequity,” Farner said.

Quicken Loans and affiliated companies have a large presence in Detroit, which is about 80% black.

