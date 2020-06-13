Detroit's Quicken Loans makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for 30,000 workers
Detroit – A Detroit-based mortgage company said it will offer a paid holiday to employees on June 19, which is observed as the end of slavery in the United States.
Quicken Loans said the policy covers 30,000 employees.
Juneteenth “will be a paid holiday for team members who choose to commemorate this day,” chief executive Jay Farner said Friday on Twitter.
“We are encouraging those team members to use it to have a voice, to contribute to the community, to celebrate their identity or use it to learn more about addressing racial inequity,” Farner said.
Quicken Loans and affiliated companies have a large presence in Detroit, which is about 80% black.
