Detroit — The bust of Christopher Columbus, which has been displayed in downtown Detroit for more than a century, was removed Monday and will be placed into storage.

John Roach, spokesman for Mayor Mike Duggan, said via text message that "the mayor decided it ought to be placed in storage to give us time to evaluate the appropriate long-term disposition of the statue."

The bust's removal from its perch on Randolph, north of East Jefferson, makes it the second visage of a controversial figure this month to be removed from the public eye in Metro Detroit.

On June 5, the statue of late Dearborn Mayor Orville Hubbard was removed from the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum. The day before, protesters had placed a Black Lives Matter T-shirt on Hubbard, a proud segregationist the city has begun distancing itself from, though he was its longest-serving and remains its best-known mayor. The statue was removed just two days before a protest at the historical museum, where people also sought to remove Hubbard's name from Hubbard Road.

Hubbard's family took the statue, and had begun at least preliminary talks about possibly relocating it to his burial site at Riverside Cemetery in Union Township.

A plaque at the Columbus bust site notes it was placed on Columbus Day 1910 "by the Italians of Detroit."

The News reported in July 1910 that some of those Italians of Detroit objected to placing a bust, without hands or feet, rather than a complete statue.

As an unnamed member of that delegation said at a meeting of Detroit's Common Council, "we do not want a bust...we want a big monument, even if it costs $25,000, and we want it with feet."

Supporters had raised about $800 for the bust to be sculpted by that point, and months later it would be placed. When The News wrote about the bust in September 1983, it was on Washington Boulevard.

More recently it was moved to a median on Randolph, north of Jefferson. And now it's being moved to storage, with its final destination uncertain.

The removal of both monuments comes as the Black Lives Matter movement is sweeping America, bringing down not just symbols of the Confederacy, but modern-day leaders antagonistic to minorities, including Hubbard and Frank Rizzo, formerly mayor of Philadelphia.

In August 2017, dozens of protesters gathered at the Columbus bust, then walked over to the Joe Louis Fist. Before they did, one of the protesters noted the George Washington statue across the street on Jefferson and declared it "just another symbol of white supremacy."

Of the two, the Louis Fist has historically been more controversial, as suburban guests have portrayed it as a threatening symbol of black power, while Detroiters believe it's a symbol of black pride and a way to pay homage to a boxer whose skills gave achievement and notoriety to a community that needed both.

Why protest the Columbus bust, The News asked at the time.

"Because he's the first thing you see when you come to Detroit," said one participant.

