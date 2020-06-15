The Detroit Caucus of the Michigan Legislature will consider a vote of no confidence Monday in its chairwoman, Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, D-Detroit.

Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, called for the vote. She alleges that Gay-Dagnogo had misrepresented the caucus, forged their signatures on a resolution, was verbally abusive and attempted to file a false report of harassment against a member.

The vote of no confidence would inform those working with Gay-Dagnogo that she no longer speaks for Detroit members, Love said.

“I just felt I could not be silent anymore,” said Love.

Gay-Dagnogo pushed back on Love’s accusations and claimed they were a “political assassination” as she runs for Detroit mayor.

“She’s never had any confidence in my leadership so I’ve learned to deal with it, but this is just a witch hunt, a disgruntled decision from a colleague,” Gay-Dagnogo said.

One of the heftiest allegations laid against Gay-Dagnogo is that she forged the signatures of some caucus members February in a document that recognized the work of a Detroit musician.

She apologized for the mistake in a letter to the caucus last week and blamed the issue on a former staffer.

On Monday, Gay-Dagnogo said it's not unusual for a staff member to contact staff working for other lawmakers to get signatures, but that apparently was not done properly for the Feb. 23 resolution.

“It’s more of an inclusive act of not leaving someone off,” the representative said of including the names of Love and other caucus members. “It’s something that’s been before.”

Gay-Dagnogo rejected claims of verbal assault, a failure to respond to member requests and immature, insensitive behavior. She also claimed to have had regular communication with the Detroit caucus during the historic vote on auto insurance reform last year, but Love said that also was false.

“I don’t make decisions in a vacuum,” Gay-Dagnogo said. “I always reach out to caucus members and get their input.”

Love also accused Gay-Dagnogo of making "back door" deals with former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration after the Michigan State Police director called Colin Kaepernick and his teammates "ingrates who hate America."

Gay-Dagnogo said she worked with Snyder in order to avoid the removal of Col. Kriste Etue, only to have her replaced by someone else of the administration's choosing.

Gay-Dagnogo repeatedly alleged Love was working for someone, perhaps Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, but Love denied those allegations.

“I’m not running for anything,” Love said. “I’m not working for anyone.”

