Detroit — Two children were critically injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run rollover car crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

The crash took place about 7:20 p.m. in the area of Dexter and Davison.

Police say a red Dodge Charger was headed east on Davison when it was struck by a white Corvette that was headed north on Dexter.

The red Charger "rolled over several times" before hitting a blue Chevy Tahoe headed west on Davison.

A 1-year-old and an 8-month-old were passengers in the Charger, and both had to be transported to the hospital. Both were listed in critical condition.

Their mother, a 23-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition. A 26-year-old man was in the Charger, too, but police didn't immediately say whether he required medical care.

The 54-year-old man who drove the Tahoe was taken to the hospital, and listed in stable condition.

But the condition of the Corvette driver remains unknown because the driver and the passenger fled on foot after the crash, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police are investigating the crash and trying to find the people who were in the Corvette. They ask that tipsters share what they know with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/15/driver-leaves-corvette-scene-crash-wounded-2-toddlers/3190015001/