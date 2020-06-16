Detroit — A 21-year-old Romulus man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning on Interstate 96 in Detroit, police said.

It was abut 6:30 a.m. when police were dispatched to westbound I-96 at the Schaefer exit ramp, wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman for Michigan State Police, via Twitter.

The victim had been shot once and was wounded. Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.

Police report that two men were spotted on foot on the service drive, but offered no detailed description. A K-9 unit attempted to track down the men, but didn't find anything.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

