Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy late Tuesday night on Detroit's west side, and have arrested a 22-year-old female relative suspected of shooting him.

The fatal shooting took place about 11:25 p.m. on the 12800 block of Mettetal, Detroit police said in a statement. That's on the city's west side, north of Interstate 96 and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the suspect was arrested "without incident" and that they recovered a weapon at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated. Police did not immediately share details on the exact family relation between the victim and the suspect.

