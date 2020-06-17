Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to discuss Wednesday plans to expand rapid COVID-19 testing to restaurant and bar staff as city venues continue to reopen.

The mayor, during a 2 p.m. briefing at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, also plans to introduce an artist selected for a project on Woodward as part of a citywide Juneteenth celebration. The week-long, virtual event will feature forums on the history and culture of the black community and commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19.

Other topics to be covered Wednesday include foreclosure prevention efforts being launched with federal coronavirus relief funding awarded to Detroit as well as food distribution offerings for residents throughout the summer.

The expansion of COVID-19 testing for restaurant and bar staff comes after Duggan noted Monday that 96 barbershop and salon workers in Detroit had been tested for the virus over the weekend. The city also has distributed personal protective equipment kits.

This week also will mark the end of hazard pay to Detroit's police and firefighters and other front-line staff. The mayor on Monday said about $8 million in hazard pay had been distributed.

As of Tuesday, the Detroit Health Department had recorded 11,289 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,322 deaths.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/17/duggan-detail-expansion-rapid-covid-19-testing-bar-restaurant-workers/3206589001/