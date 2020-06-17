Detroit — For a 20th straight day, demonstrators took to the streets of Detroit to demand racial justice changes in law enforcement policies and practices in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd during a police incident.

Buy Photo Protesters march against police brutality on Michigan Avenue in Detroit on June 17, 2020. This is the 20th day of protests in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Floyd's death in Minneapolis has spawned protests around the globe and ushered in demands for justice, along with change in other issues affecting African Americans.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes and has been charged in his death, along with three other officers who were at the scene.

