Those hoping to create a special memory on the Detroit Princess will have to wait until next year.

Operators of the iconic riverboat announced Thursday it will not be operating this season because it couldn't balance the safety measures needed with the need to keep tickets affordable.

"With the current social distancing requirements, capacity restrictions, and a severely shortened season, providing that high level experience and being able to do it profitably isn’t possible," the boat company said in a Facebook post.

The Detroit Princess riverboat (Photo: Photo courtesy Detroit Princess Facebook page)

The boat company said about 65% of its business comes from groups that have to plan trips in advance and that many of the groups with trips schedules this year canceled or postponed them.

Current state limits on indoor group gatherings would not allow the riverboat to accommodate many of the events that take place on its decks, which sometimes have up to 600 people. The boat's total capacity is 1,500 passengers.

While the riverboat will not be hosting guests for the rest of the year, it will remain on the Detroit Riverfront, where it will be repainted and receive continued maintenance.

The Detroit Prince is currently taking bookings for summer 2021 and beyond.

"We look forward to actively cruising on the Detroit River next spring," the company said.

