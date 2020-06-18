Detroit police are turning to the public to help find a person of interest they seek in connection with a fatal shooting last week on the city’s east side.

A 20 -year-old man was found shot about 12:15 p.m. June 8 near French and Gratiot, investigators said. The victim, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries days later at a hospital.

"Upon investigation, it is believed that the person of interest was close to the location at the time of the incident and may be able to provide information," police said in a statement.

The person of interest is described as a man 30-40 years old, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a knit hat, white T-shirt and track pants, driving a white Buick Century.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

