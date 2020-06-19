Three pedestrians were hospitalized Friday after being hit by a car in Detroit, police said.

A preliminary investigation found a 44-year-old woman was driving a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan about 5:25 p.m. near 4th and Peterboro when she struck the victims, other vehicles and a tree.

The victims were listed in stable condition. (Photo: Detroit News file)

The pedestrians, ages, 28, 23 and 34, were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition late Friday, police said.

The driver was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at (313) 596-1340. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

